When the Nashville Predators face off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Michael McCarron score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)

McCarron 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 32 games last season, McCarron scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

McCarron produced no points on the power play last season.

McCarron averaged 0.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.1%.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in league action.

The Sharks secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

