The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is underway, and Nicolai Hojgaard is currently in second place with a score of -5.

Nicolai Hojgaard is currently listed by bookmakers at +1400 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Hojgaard has finished below par 12 times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hojgaard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Hojgaard has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 26 -7 277 0 9 1 2 $1.1M

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,079 yards, 64 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Hojgaard has played in the past year has been 302 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging par to finish in the 62nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.07 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Hojgaard shot better than 77% of the field (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Hojgaard carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hojgaard recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Hojgaard recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that most recent tournament, Hojgaard's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Hojgaard ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on nine of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hojgaard finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Hojgaard's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

