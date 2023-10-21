Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) meet the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Penn State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 26, Penn State 22

Ohio State 26, Penn State 22 Ohio State has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Buckeyes have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This is the first time Penn State will play as an underdog this season.

The Nittany Lions have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +160 moneyline set for this game.

The Buckeyes have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (+4.5)



Penn State (+4.5) Ohio State is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Against the spread, Penn State is 5-0-0 this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Ohio State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points three times this season.

This season, three of Penn State's games have ended with a score higher than 45.5 points.

Ohio State averages 36 points per game against Penn State's 44.3, totaling 34.8 points over the matchup's over/under of 45.5.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.7 59.5 55.8 Implied Total AVG 40.8 45.3 36.3 ATS Record 3-2-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 47.2 47.5 Implied Total AVG 35.4 36.3 34 ATS Record 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.