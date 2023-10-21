The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) and UCF Knights (3-3) will battle in a clash of Big 12 opponents at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. UCF?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 47, UCF 14

Oklahoma 47, UCF 14 Oklahoma has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Sooners have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1000 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

UCF lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Knights have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and won that game.

The Sooners have a 90.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (-17.5)



Oklahoma (-17.5) Oklahoma is 6-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Sooners have been favored by 17.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

So far in 2023 UCF has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) Three of Oklahoma's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 67.5 points.

This season, three of UCF's games have ended with a score higher than 67.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 80.2 points per game, 12.7 points more than the total of 67.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.8 58.3 59.2 Implied Total AVG 39.5 41.3 37.7 ATS Record 6-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.7 54.8 58.5 Implied Total AVG 35.5 39.7 31.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

