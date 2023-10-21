Phillip Tomasino will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks face off on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Tomasino against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

Tomasino has averaged 10:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Tomasino has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

Tomasino has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of four games this year, Tomasino has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Tomasino hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tomasino going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 14 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 4 Games 3 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

