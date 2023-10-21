Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Nashville Predators-San Jose Sharks matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has scored five points in five games (one goal and four assists).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Oct. 19 1 1 2 6 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 12 0 0 0 5 at Lightning Oct. 10 0 2 2 6

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ryan O'Reilly has four points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding two assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Oct. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 12 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Oct. 10 1 1 2 4

Tyson Barrie Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Tyson Barrie has zero goals and three assists for Nashville.

Barrie Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Oct. 19 0 2 2 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 12 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Oct. 10 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Tomas Hertl is an offensive leader for San Jose with four points (1.0 per game), with zero goals and four assists in four games (playing 20:48 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 17 0 2 2 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

