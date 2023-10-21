The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) host a Pac-12 clash against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Washington has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best in the FBS by compiling 543.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 91st (394.3 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Arizona State is generating 342.2 total yards per game (103rd-ranked). It ranks 43rd in the FBS on defense (339.3 total yards surrendered per game).

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on Fox Sports 1, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Washington vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Washington vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Washington Arizona State 543.7 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.2 (114th) 394.3 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (26th) 119 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.7 (128th) 424.7 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.5 (45th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (132nd)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has racked up 2,301 yards (383.5 ypg) on 155-of-215 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 61 times for 340 yards (56.7 per game), scoring five times.

This season, Will Nixon has carried the ball 21 times for 134 yards (22.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 40 receptions for 736 yards (122.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has caught 32 passes for 586 yards (97.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jalen McMillan's 20 catches have yielded 311 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has put up 726 passing yards, or 121 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with two interceptions.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 367 rushing yards have come on 93 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 245 receiving yards (40.8 per game) on 16 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has run for 90 yards across 21 attempts.

Elijhah Badger has registered 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 422 (70.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has two touchdowns.

Xavier Guillory's 18 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 222 yards (37 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Arizona State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.