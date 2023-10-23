Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 5:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (12-9) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 32 starts this season.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 6.0 3 0 0 7 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 5.2 6 2 2 9 1 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Aaron Nola's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, five home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Oct. 21 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Diamondbacks Oct. 20 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 2-for-3 3 2 2 8 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has recorded 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.320/.459 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He's also swiped 54 bases.

He's slashed .285/.362/.506 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.