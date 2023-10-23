As part of today's regular seasons (three matches), No. 13-ranked Jelena Ostapenko and No. 18 Qinwen Zheng will be squaring off at Hengqin Tennis Center in Zhuhai, China.

WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023

WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 Round: Regular Season

Regular Season Date: October 27

October 27 TV:

Venue: Hengqin Tennis Center

Hengqin Tennis Center Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Caroline Garcia Regular Season 3:00 AM ET Garcia (-145) Haddad Maia (+110) Liudmila Samsonova vs. Veronika Kudermetova Regular Season 5:00 AM ET Samsonova (-250) Kudermetova (+190) Jelena Ostapenko vs. Qinwen Zheng Regular Season 8:10 AM ET Zheng (-175) Ostapenko (+135)

