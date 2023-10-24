Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Fans watching from Kentucky will have their eyes on the Duke Blue Devils versus the Louisville Cardinals, which is one of many solid options on the Week 9 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 24
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)
No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)
Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Morehead State Eagles at San Diego Toreros
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Torero Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Greater Zion Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
