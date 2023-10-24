Western Kentucky vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 24
CUSA play features the Liberty Flames (7-0) squaring off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Flames are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-3.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-4)
|61.5
|-192
|+158
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Liberty has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Flames have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
