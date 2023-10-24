CUSA play features the Liberty Flames (7-0) squaring off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Flames are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-3.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-4) 61.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Liberty has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Flames have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

