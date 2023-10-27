Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bourbon County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Bourbon County, Kentucky. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Bourbon County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Ludlow High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bourbon County High School at Estill County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
