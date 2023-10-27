High school football action in Boyle County, Kentucky is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Boyle County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Bardstown High School at Danville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Danville, KY

Danville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyle County High School at Frederick Douglass High School