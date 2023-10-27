There is high school football action in Campbell County, Kentucky this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Shelby County
  • Pike County
  • Graves County
  • Grant County
  • Franklin County
  • Boyle County
  • Johnson County
  • Fayette County
  • Jessamine County
  • Marshall County

    • Campbell County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Pendleton County High School at Bishop Brossart High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Alexandria, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.