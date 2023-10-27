In Christian County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.

    • Christian County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Hopkinsville High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mayfield High School at Christian County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Hopkinsville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

