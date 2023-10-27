Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Clark County, Kentucky this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Clark County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Franklin County High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.