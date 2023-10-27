Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crittenden County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
There is high school football action in Crittenden County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Crittenden County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Crittenden County High School at Calloway County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.