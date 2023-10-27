Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Estill County, Kentucky this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

    • Estill County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Bourbon County High School at Estill County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Irvine, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

