Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Estill County, Kentucky this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Estill County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Bourbon County High School at Estill County High School