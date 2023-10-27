We have 2023 high school football competition in Green County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Laurel County
  • Whitley County
  • Pendleton County
  • Marshall County
  • Morgan County
  • Ballard County
  • Christian County
  • Nelson County
  • Gallatin County
  • Powell County

    • Green County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Taylor County High School at Green County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Greensburg, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.