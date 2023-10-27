If you reside in Hardin County, Kentucky and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Hardin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    John Hardin High School at DeSales High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Hardin High School at Bryan Station High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Owensboro Catholic Schools at North Hardin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Radcliff, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

