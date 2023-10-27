Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Hopkins County, Kentucky this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Madisonville North Hopkins High School at Murray High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Murray, KY

Murray, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkins County Central High School at Fulton County High School