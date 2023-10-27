Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you live in Jefferson County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler Traditional High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moore Traditional High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doss High School at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Academy at Shawnee at Waggener High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Hardin High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry County High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Conference: District 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Academy of Louisville - English Station Campus at Fern Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Xavier High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkinsville High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Male High School at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
