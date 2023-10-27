If you live in Jefferson County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Butler Traditional High School at Holy Cross High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Moore Traditional High School at Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Doss High School at Fairdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Fairdale, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Academy at Shawnee at Waggener High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Hardin High School at DeSales High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Henry County High School at Kentucky Country Day School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southern High School at North Bullitt High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Shepherdsville, KY
    • Conference: District 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Christian Academy of Louisville - English Station Campus at Fern Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastern High School at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Xavier High School at Bowling Green High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bowling Green, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hopkinsville High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Male High School at duPont Manual High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

