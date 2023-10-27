Pacific Division opponents square off when the Sacramento Kings (1-0) host the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Warriors are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kings 127 - Warriors 101

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

  • Pick ATS: Kings (- 2.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-26.4)
  • Pick OU: Under (238.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

Kings Performance Insights

  • The Kings were the best squad in the league in points scored (120.7 per game) and 25th in points conceded (118.1) last year.
  • Last season, Sacramento was 20th in the league in rebounds (42.4 per game) and ninth in rebounds allowed (42.2).
  • Last season the Kings were third-best in the league in assists with 27.3 per game.
  • Sacramento was 14th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.1) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.6) last season.
  • Last year, the Kings were fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they ranked No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Warriors Performance Insights

  • The Warriors sported a top-five offense last season, ranking second-best in the league with 118.9 points per game. Defensively, they ranked 21st with 117.1 points allowed per contest.
  • Golden State ranked eighth in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th with 43.3 rebounds allowed per contest.
  • The Warriors were one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they dished out 29.8 per game (best in NBA).
  • Golden State averaged 15.7 turnovers per game (worst in NBA), and forced 13.5 turnovers per game (14th-ranked).
  • The Warriors thrived in terms of three-point shooting last season, ranking best in the NBA in threes per game (16.6) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.5%).

