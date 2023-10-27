Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Laurel County, Kentucky this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Laurel County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Harlan High School at South Laurel High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: London, KY

London, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne County High School at North Laurel High School