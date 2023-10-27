Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Letcher County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Letcher County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Letcher County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Jenkins High School at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Phelps, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.