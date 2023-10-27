Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Morgan County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Ballard County
  • Estill County
  • Jefferson County
  • Jessamine County
  • Graves County
  • Shelby County
  • Marion County
  • Nelson County
  • Bourbon County
  • Fayette County

    • Morgan County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Morgan County High School at Magoffin County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Salyersville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.