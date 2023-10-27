Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pendleton County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Pendleton County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Pendleton County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Pendleton County High School at Bishop Brossart High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Alexandria, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.