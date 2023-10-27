Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Pike County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Pike County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Jenkins High School at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Phelps, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pikeville High School at Boyd County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ashland, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paintsville High School at Pike County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pikeville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.