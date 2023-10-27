Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Todd County, Kentucky this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Todd County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Warren Central High School at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Elkton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
