Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Warren County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Warren County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Saint Xavier High School at Bowling Green High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bowling Green, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Warren Central High School at Todd County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Elkton, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

