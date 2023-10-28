The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-5) meet a fellow UAC foe when they visit the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Greater Zion Stadium.

Utah Tech owns the 41st-ranked offense this season (382.1 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 516.1 yards allowed per game. While Eastern Kentucky's defense has been sputtering, ranking second-worst by giving up 512.3 total yards per game, its offense ranks 17th-best with 423.0 total yards per contest.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Greater Zion Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Utah Tech 423.0 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.1 (49th) 512.3 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516.1 (128th) 182.9 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.6 (94th) 240.1 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.6 (15th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has racked up 1,681 yards (240.1 yards per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards with three touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has carried the ball 71 times for 480 yards, with three touchdowns.

Braedon Sloan has 23 receptions for 241 yards (34.4 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 86 times for 471 yards and seven scores.

Jaden Smith has totaled 39 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 417 (59.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has three touchdowns.

Jalen Burbage has racked up 225 reciving yards (32.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has 1,682 pass yards for Utah Tech, completing 54.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has racked up 423 yards on 97 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Chris Street has carried the ball 35 times for 229 yards (32.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Rickie Johnson's 528 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has registered 38 catches and four touchdowns.

Beau Sparks has put up a 447-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 40 targets.

Jaivian Lofton has a total of 347 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

