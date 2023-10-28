Saturday's horse racing lineup should have plenty of excitement on the racetrack that you won't want to miss. To catch the races live, tune in to Breeders Crown.

Watch horse racing action on Fubo!

Horse Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Breeders Crown

Start Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with horse racing action all year long on Fubo!