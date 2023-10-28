According to our computer projections, the Tennessee Volunteers will take down the Kentucky Wildcats when the two teams play at Kroger Field on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-3.5) Over (51.5) Tennessee 32, Kentucky 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 SEC Predictions

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tennessee vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 40.0% chance to win.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3-0 ATS this year.

Kentucky is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Five of the Wildcats' seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

Kentucky games this season have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 1.3 less than the point total in this matchup.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Volunteers are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Volunteers have played six games this season and three of them have hit the over.

The average total for Tennessee games this season has been 55.7, 4.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 31.6 19.4 34 15 18 31.5 Kentucky 31.3 23.6 32.2 17.2 29 39.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.