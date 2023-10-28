The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) and the seventh-ranked run offense will hit the field against the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) and the 13th-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The total has been set at 51.5 points for this game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best by allowing only 310.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 33rd (438.1 yards per game). Kentucky is generating 352.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (93rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 346.6 total yards per game (50th-ranked).

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

Tennessee vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -3.5 -110 -110 51.5 -105 -115 -185 +150

Kentucky Recent Performance

Offensively, the Wildcats are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 293.3 yards per game (-98-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 417.7 (105th-ranked).

The Wildcats are -33-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (22.3 per game) and -87-worst in points conceded (34.3).

Kentucky is gaining 105.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-113-worst in the nation), and giving up 297.7 per game (-111-worst).

In terms of rushing yards during the past three games, the Wildcats are 71st in college football (187.7 per game), and 76th in that category defensively (120 conceded per game).

Over their past three games, the Wildcats have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Kentucky's past three games have all gone over the total.

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Five of Kentucky's seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

Kentucky lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Kentucky has entered two games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is in those contests.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,377 yards (196.7 per game) while completing 53.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 111 times for 781 yards (111.6 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also caught 15 passes for 193 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has compiled 137 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson leads his squad with 338 receiving yards on 23 catches with three touchdowns.

Dane Key has totaled 282 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Barion Brown has racked up 276 reciving yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Deone Walker has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 24 tackles.

Kentucky's tackle leader, D'Eryk Jackson, has 41 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Maxwell Hairston leads the team with five interceptions, while also putting up 37 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

