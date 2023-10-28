In the matchup between the Morehead State Eagles and San Diego Toreros on Saturday, October 28 at 5:00 PM, our projection system expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. San Diego Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morehead State (-1.1) 49.9 Morehead State 26, San Diego 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Pioneer League Predictions

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.

The Eagles and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record last year.

Toreros games hit the over three out of nine times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Toreros 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Diego 21.7 30.4 23.3 25.3 19.7 37.3 Morehead State 21.6 29.1 25.7 19.3 18.5 36.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.