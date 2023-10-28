The San Diego Toreros (1-6) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Morehead State Eagles (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Torero Stadium in a Pioneer League battle.

San Diego is putting up 21.7 points per game on offense (84th in the FCS), and ranks 93rd defensively with 30.4 points allowed per game. Morehead State is posting 336.7 total yards per game on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 354.0 total yards per game (61st-ranked).

Morehead State vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Torero Stadium

Morehead State vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Morehead State San Diego 336.7 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.0 (86th) 354.0 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.3 (34th) 84.4 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.1 (109th) 252.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.9 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 1,740 yards (248.6 ypg) to lead Morehead State, completing 51.9% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 230 yards (32.9 ypg) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Ramseur has racked up 173 yards (on 25 carries) with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp's 593 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 39 catches on 29 targets with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has put up a 396-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 31 targets.

Trevon Kleint's five catches (on two targets) have netted him 142 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Grant Sergent has 893 pass yards for San Diego, completing 61.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Isaiah Williams has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 500 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Re-al Mitchell has run for 175 yards (25.0 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 291 yards in the passing game (on 26 catches).

Ja'Seem Reed's team-leading 626 yards as a receiver have come on 46 receptions (out of 41 targets) with two touchdowns.

Josh Heverly has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 53.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

