The North Dakota State Bison (5-2) hit the road for an MVFC clash against the Murray State Racers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

North Dakota State ranks 27th in total defense this season (303.4 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with 474.4 total yards per game. Murray State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 17.4 points per game, which ranks 25th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 101st with 31.7 points ceded per contest.

Murray State vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Murray State vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Murray State North Dakota State 302.1 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.4 (9th) 422.4 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.4 (25th) 128.3 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.1 (4th) 173.9 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (57th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has compiled 1,064 yards (152 yards per game) while completing 56.6% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 110 yards .

Cortezz Jones is his team's leading rusher with 66 carries for 311 yards, or 44.4 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Jawaun Northington has piled up 30 carries and totaled 111 yards.

Cole Rusk's 300 receiving yards (42.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 receptions on 21 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Shields has racked up 204 receiving yards (29.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Michael Fox's 12 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 176 yards (25.1 ypg).

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller leads North Dakota State with 1,214 yards (173.4 ypg) on 103-of-136 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 338 rushing yards on 60 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

TaMerik Williams has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 338 yards (48.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has hauled in 25 catches for 433 yards (61.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Eli Green has put up a 303-yard season so far, reeling in 16 passes on 18 targets.

Joe Stoffel's 19 catches are good enough for 239 yards and five touchdowns.

