The Indiana Pacers, with Myles Turner, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 143-120 win over the Wizards, Turner put up 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Let's look at Turner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-106)

Over 14.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-110)

Over 7.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers conceded 23 assists per game last year (best in the NBA).

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.3 makes per contest.

Myles Turner vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 24 27 10 0 2 3 1 12/29/2022 35 14 12 3 2 6 0 12/16/2022 30 12 11 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.