The Indiana Pacers (1-0) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Pacers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 129 - Cavaliers 113

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 2.5)

Pacers (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-16.3)

Pacers (-16.3) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.5

Pacers Performance Insights

Last year, the Pacers were 10th in the NBA on offense (116.3 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (119.5 points conceded).

Indiana was 24th in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.5) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (45.3) last year.

The Pacers were sixth in the league in assists (27.0 per game) last year.

With 14.1 turnovers committed per game and 14.2 turnovers forced last year, Indiana was 23rd and eighth in the league, respectively.

Last year, the Pacers were sixth in the league in 3-point makes (13.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

