The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) are home in Central Division play against the Indiana Pacers (1-0) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this year.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton put up 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield collected 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists last year, shooting 45.8% from the field and 42.5% from downtown (eighth in league), with 3.6 made treys per contest (third in league).

Myles Turner recorded 18.0 points, 1.4 assists and 7.5 boards.

Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he pus up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell posted 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season. He also sank 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (third in league).

Per game, Evan Mobley put up 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Darius Garland's stats last season included 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He made 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Caris LeVert collected 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Max Strus' stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He sank 41.0% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Pacers 112.3 Points Avg. 116.3 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 48.8% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.7% Three Point % 36.7%

