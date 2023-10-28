Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Pacers are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -3.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana's games hit the over 42 out of 82 times last season.
  • The Pacers went 43-39-0 ATS last year.
  • Indiana was underdogs 63 times last season and won 25, or 39.7%, of those games.
  • The Pacers had a record of 15-32 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 44.4% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, the Pacers were better at home (23-18-0) than on the road (20-21-0) last season.
  • Looking at the over/under, Indiana's games finished over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%) last season, and 20 of 41 away (48.8%).
  • The Pacers scored 9.4 more points per game (116.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).
  • Indiana put together a 40-24 ATS record and were 33-31 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Cavaliers
116.3
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
40-24
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
33-31
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
119.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
13-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-24
13-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.