Ahead of a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1), the Indiana Pacers (1-0) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Illness 20 3 11

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Darius Garland: Questionable (Hamstring), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Jarrett Allen: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -3.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.