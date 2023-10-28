The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 28, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers gave up to their opponents (46.8%).

Last season, Indiana had a 23-21 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.8% from the field.

The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Cavaliers finished 20th.

The Pacers put up an average of 116.3 points per game last year, 9.4 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allowed.

When it scored more than 106.9 points last season, Indiana went 33-31.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Pacers scored 5.3 more points per game at home (118.9) than away (113.6).

The Pacers conceded more points at home (119.7 per game) than away (119.2) last season.

At home, the Pacers drained 14 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged on the road (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (36.6%).

Pacers Injuries