Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (3-4, +120 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs Moneyline Predators Moneyline Total BetMGM -145 +120 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Nashville has played three games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Maple Leafs have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (4-2).

The Predators have been the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

Toronto is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Nashville has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.