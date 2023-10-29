The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) will meet the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 44 points has been set for the contest.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the 49ers taking on the Bengals, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bengals vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have had the lead one time, have been behind two times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the 49ers have led five times, have trailed one time, and have been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have lost the second quarter four times and won two times in six games this year.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

In seven games this season, the 49ers have scored more than their opponent in the fourth quarter in every single game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 1.7 points on average in that quarter.

Bengals vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in four games (1-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

The 49ers have been winning after the first half in five games, have been behind after the first half in one game, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

Out of six games this year, the Bengals have won the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), lost two times (0-2), and tied two times (1-1).

Looking at second-half scoring, the 49ers have won the second half in six games and have lost the second half in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in the second half.

