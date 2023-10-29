How to Watch Chargers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) and the Chicago Bears (2-5) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
We have more details below
How to Watch Chargers vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
Chargers vs. Bears Insights
- The Chargers average 24.0 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Bears give up.
- Chicago racks up 22.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Los Angeles surrenders (25.8).
- The Chargers rack up 24.8 more yards per game (364.2) than the Bears give up per matchup (339.4).
- Chicago collects 82.5 fewer yards per game (324.3) than Los Angeles gives up per contest (406.8).
- The Chargers rush for 111.8 yards per game, 29.5 more than the 82.3 the Bears allow per contest.
- This season Chicago racks up 141.3 rushing yards per game, 44.5 more than Los Angeles allows (96.8).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (8).
- Chicago has turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than Los Angeles has forced a turnover (10) this season.
Chargers Home Performance
- At home, the Chargers put up 25.0 points per game and give up 24.3. That's more than they score overall (24.0), but less than they allow (25.8).
- The Chargers accumulate 336.7 yards per game at home (27.5 less than their overall average), and give up 380.7 at home (26.1 less than overall).
- Los Angeles' average passing yards gained (189.7) and allowed (300.0) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 252.3 and 310.0, respectively.
- The Chargers rack up 147.0 rushing yards per game at home (35.2 more than their overall average), and concede 80.7 at home (16.1 less than overall).
- The Chargers convert 44.2% of third downs in home games (5.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 30.3% at home (6.3% lower than overall).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 24-17
|CBS
|10/16/2023
|Dallas
|L 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 31-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Chicago
|-
|NBC
|11/6/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|Detroit
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
Bears Away Performance
- The Bears' average points scored in away games (22.3) is lower than their overall average (22.6). But their average points allowed away from home (29.3) is higher than overall (26.9).
- The Bears' average yards gained in road games (296.7) is lower than their overall average (324.3). But their average yards allowed on the road (427.0) is higher than overall (339.4).
- On the road, Chicago racks up 176.3 passing yards per game and concedes 326.3. That's less than it gains overall (183.0), and more than it allows (257.1).
- The Bears' average yards rushing in away games (120.3) is lower than their overall average (141.3). But their average yards conceded in road games (100.7) is higher than overall (82.3).
- On the road, the Bears convert 42.5% of third downs and allow 58.5% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.5%), and more than they allow (47.8%).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/5/2023
|at Washington
|W 40-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|Minnesota
|L 19-13
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 30-12
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|NBC
|11/5/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|Carolina
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
