Chris Moore was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Tennessee Titans play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Moore's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Chris Moore and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Moore has been targeted nine times and has five catches for 140 yards (28.0 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Moore's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chris Moore Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Treylon Burks (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Josh Whyle (DNP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 140 21 0 28.0

Moore Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 1 1 49 0 Week 3 @Browns 3 2 41 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 1 44 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 6 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.