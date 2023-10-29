Will Drew Sample find his way into the end zone when the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers play in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sample will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Sample has three catches (on three targets) for 10 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

Having played three games this year, Sample has not tallied a TD reception.

Drew Sample Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0

Rep Drew Sample with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.