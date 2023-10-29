Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 223.6 per game.

Chase has a team-best 556-yard campaign thus far (92.7 yards per game), with three touchdowns. He has reeled in 50 balls on 73 targets.

Chase vs. the 49ers

Chase vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have surrendered a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

San Francisco has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 49ers surrender 223.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the 49ers have conceded seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh in NFL play.

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 83.5 (-115)

Chase Receiving Insights

Chase has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in six games this season.

Chase has received 31.3% of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (73 targets).

He has 556 receiving yards on 73 targets to rank 64th in NFL play with 7.6 yards per target.

Chase has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has 37.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Chase (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 38.5% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 TAR / 15 REC / 192 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 15 TAR / 12 REC / 141 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

