Ja'Marr Chase versus the San Francisco 49ers pass defense and Fred Warner is a matchup to watch in Week 8, when the Bengals play the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 73.8 12.3 10 47 12.19

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Fred Warner Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase paces his squad with 556 receiving yards on 50 receptions with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Cincinnati's passing offense has been struggling this season, as it ranks fourth-last in the league with 1,119 passing yards (186.5 per game).

With just 100 points (16.7 per game), the Bengals are having trouble scoring points this year.

Cincinnati sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 38.8 times per game (fifth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bengals rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 26 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 59.1%.

Fred Warner & the 49ers' Defense

Fred Warner has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 61 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards conceded, San Francisco has given up 1,565 (223.6 per game), ranking 19th in the NFL.

The 49ers are conceding 15.6 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against San Francisco this season.

Five players have hauled in a touchdown against the 49ers this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Fred Warner Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Fred Warner Rec. Targets 73 36 Def. Targets Receptions 50 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.1 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 556 61 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 92.7 8.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 281 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 2 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.